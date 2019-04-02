Haseena Parkar's house auctioned for Rs 1.8 crore

national

It is one of the gang's four properties auctioned till date; 17 more yet to be sold

Haseena Parkar's apartment at the Gordon Hall building

An apartment located in the Gordon Hall building of Nagpada, where underworld don late Haseena Parkar lived till her last days in 2014, was auctioned on Monday for Rs 1.8 crore. This is one of the gang's four properties that have been auctioned till date. However, 17 more remain to be sold.

On March 25, the Competent Authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA) had inspected the flat. Sources revealed that only a few bidders visited the flat and inspected the property. This was the same flat where Parkar's brother Iqbal Kaskar had shifted to after the Damarwala building in Bhendi Bazaar was declared dilapidated. Thane Anti-Extortion Cell officers had arrested him from the same flat.

A person close to Parkar said, "She had illegally occupied the house, due to which the owner had cursed her that she would never be happy. All her children had got married from the same house. She even used to conduct all her business transactions here."

Additional Commissioner of SAFEMA R N D'Souza said, "Three types of auctions take place — E-Auction, Public Auction and Seal Tender Box. We had received bids through all the formats, but the highest one came through the Seal Tender Box. The minimum amount set for bidding was Rs 1.69 crore."

He further said, "As of now four properties belonging to the gang has been auctioned. Seventeen more are left. The evaluation process is on. Once done, we will start the auction process." When asked about the flat's buyer, officials concerned refused to disclose the person's identity.

