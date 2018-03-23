Hasin Jahan's lawyer: My client never made match-fixing claims on Mohammed Shami

Few hours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit gave clean chit to Mohammed Shami, lawyer of the Indian pacer's wife Hasin Jahan



Mohammad Shami

Few hours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit gave clean chit to Mohammed Shami, lawyer of the Indian pacer's wife Hasin Jahan said that his client had never verbally or in written made match-fixing allegations against Shami. Earlier in the day, BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit gave a clean chit to Shami and also included the pacer in Grade B of the board's annual retainer contracts after they found no evidence of match-fixing against the Indian pacer.

It was confirmed that the ACU head Neeraj Kumar had submitted his confidential report to the CoA and that the Supreme Court-appointed committee was of the view that there is no further action required against Shami under the BCCI anti-corruption code. Disappointed with the decision, Hasin Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hussain asked, what parameters were BCCI's investigations based on, while adding that his client's allegation was never about match-fixing.

"My client's allegation was never about match fixing. I cannot raise any allegation on BCCI, but I want to know on what basis and parameters was BCCI's investigation based. We never made direct allegations of match-fixing on Mohammed Shami. Neither verbally nor in written," Hussain told the reporters. Last week, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had written to the BCCI's ACU head Neeraj Kumar to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife.

The CoA, led by Vinod Rai, had given a seven-day deadline to Kumar to submit the report on the issue. This direction came after cricketer's wife levelled various allegations, including of match-fixing, against the fast bowler. Though Jahan retracted fixing allegation, the CoA had taken note of it and asked the ACU to investigate the matter.

Earlier, a case was also registered against Mohammed Shami on the basis of a written complaint filed by his wife, who has claimed that Shami has been having extra-marital affairs and abusing her physically and mentally. However, Shami had rejected all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife.

