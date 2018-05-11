Hassan Rouhani says, Iran does not want 'new tensions' in Mideast

"Iran has always sought to reduce tensions in the region, trying to strengthen security and stability," Rouhani said



Hassan Rouhani

Iran does not want "new tensions" in the Middle East, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday in a telephone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Iran has always sought to reduce tensions in the region, trying to strengthen security and stability," Rouhani said, according to a statement on the website of Iran's presidency.

Rouhani did not mention Israel's strikes Thursday against what the Jewish state said were Iranian targets in Syria or those against the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

