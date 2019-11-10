Hassled by insects, Windies still keep Afghanistan at bay

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Lucknow: Afghanistan had hoped to run the West Indies close, but just could not raise the level of their game. After losing the first match by seven wickets, they had hoped to make amend in the second. But the West Indies, sent into bat, did not relent their hold after posting 247-9. Thereafter, they bowled exceedingly well to bowl the rivals out for exact 200 in 45.4 overs.

With the 48-run win, West Indies took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, rendering Monday's last ODI of academic interest.

West Indies were more hassled by insects and moths while bowling under lights and had to wear masks to keep them at bay. Despite the nuisance, they kept up the pressure on the Afghanistan batsmen with spinners Roston Chase and Hayden Walsh bowling well in tandem.

The pace for the West Indies innings was set up by Shai Hope (43) and Evin Lewis (54), who put on 98 for the opening stand. Nicholas Pooran played a cameo of 67 from 50 balls to prop up the total.

Afghanistan kept losing wickets as their batsmen, instead of playing smart cricket, went for extravagant strokes against Chase and Walsh to lose the plot.

