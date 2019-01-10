Hate Crimes: Mumbai to resonate with voices against religious hatred

national

Najeeb Ahmed and Junaid Khan's mothers to be part of interactive session to share their stories and pave way for a dialogue on hate crimes and their fight for justice

Najeeb's mother Fatima Nafis along with Fahad Ahmad

Continuing their fight against hate crimes in the name of religion, several minority groups from across the city have come together to demand an explanation from the government regarding its inability to control such incidents and provide justice to victims.

In order to start a movement #StopHateCrimes under the banner 'Nafrat Ke Khilaaf, Hum Sab Ki Aawaaz' (raising voice against hatred), an interactive session will be held with Fatima Nafis (Najeeb Ahmed's mother) and Saira (Junaid Khan's mother) as the main speakers at the Hajj House on Saturday. This will be followed by a discussion on the way forward, so that such incidents can be avoided.

Speaking to mid-day, Fahad Ahmad, co-convenor of the programme, said, "Najeeb, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, went missing under suspicious circumstances in October 2016. There has been no development in the case since then. The CBI, too, has closed the matter." Junaid, 15, was on his way home in a train to Mathura, with his elder brother Hashim and two friends in June last year, when he was stabbed to death by a group of 10-12 men who had called them beefeaters. "The accused have got off scot-free.



A banner of the event that will be held at Hajj House on Saturday

These are just two cases that have shaken the nation, but there are so many others who have been victims of such crimes. And it is time that we raise our voice against these incidents," said Fahad, who is a former student union leader of Tata Institute of Social Sciences. He had spearheaded the students' protest in support of scholarships for underprivileged students.

The event organisers expect huge participation on Saturday, as they have kept it open to all. The programme has already started receiving wide response on social media with several student leaders and others posting about it and encouraging followers to be a part of it.

Nafis told mid-day, "Over the past two years I've visited every possible place and knocked on all doors seeking justice for my son. This is another attempt to continue my fight for justice and demand a proper investigation in the case." Haji Babu Khan, corporator form Dharavi and chairman of Mumbai Congress Minority Department, who is also the convenor of the programme, said, "This is our way of supporting both mothers who are fighting for their sons. We want to tell them that the entire community is with them."

2016

Year Najeeb went missing

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates