Hate Story 2 actress Surveen Chawla is pregnant!

bollywood

Television and Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla is expecting her first child

Surveen Chawla

Hate Story 2 actress Surveen Chawla, who kept her marriage a secret, surprised everyone by announcing it after two years. Now, the actress has announced her pregnancy via social media. This is Surveen's first child with husband Akshay Thakker.

Surveen Chawla shared an adorable photo frame of hers with businessman-husband and a pair of tiny red shoes. On Thursday, she wrote: "Life happens when it chooses to happen when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life. And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet! [sic]."

After garnering visibility with TV show Kahiin Toh Hoga and Kaajjal, Surveen has featured in films like Hate Story 2, Ugly and Parched. She has also done Punjabi movies and was recently seen in the Netflix Indian Original series, Sacred Games.

