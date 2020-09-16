Search

Hate to laugh

Updated: 16 September, 2020 11:09 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Join comedians including Ramya Ramapriya (in pic) and Pavitra Shetty as they decode the funny side of the things we despise

This year has been one of those periods that seem like a waking nightmare. But that doesn't mean that we can't have a laugh about what we hate. Join comedians including Ramya Ramapriya (in pic) and Pavitra Shetty as they decode the funny side of the things we despise.

On September 19, 8 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 250

