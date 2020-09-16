Hate to laugh

This year has been one of those periods that seem like a waking nightmare. But that doesn't mean that we can't have a laugh about what we hate. Join comedians including Ramya Ramapriya (in pic) and Pavitra Shetty as they decode the funny side of the things we despise.

On September 19, 8 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250

