Hate to laugh
Join comedians including Ramya Ramapriya (in pic) and Pavitra Shetty as they decode the funny side of the things we despise
This year has been one of those periods that seem like a waking nightmare. But that doesn't mean that we can't have a laugh about what we hate. Join comedians including Ramya Ramapriya (in pic) and Pavitra Shetty as they decode the funny side of the things we despise.
On September 19, 8 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 250
