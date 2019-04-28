Hate to weigh myself, says Kate Upton

other-sports

Baseball star Justin Verlander's model wife Kate says she dislikes getting on the scale after child birth; focuses on strength training instead

Kate Upton

Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton, who welcomed daughter Genevieve with her baseball star husband Justin Verlander in November last year, says she has stopped worrying about her weight as it keeps fluctuating due to various reasons after she had a baby.

"I am definitely making progress, and there's little wins. I personally don't love getting on the scale too much, because it fluctuates from so many things, like breastfeeding, or if I'm bloated or too hydrated or not hydrated enough. It's kind of a buzzkill when you see that number," she told Female First.



Verlander with wife Kate Upton and daughter Genevieve

The American supermodel said that it was hard for her to get back to her exercise routine post her delivery, but her thought process changed when she shifted her focus on her strength rather than the number on the scales.

"My whole mindset changed so much, instead of trying to fit into this perfect mould that I thought I was trying to be. As soon as I started caring about my strength, I felt healthier. I felt stronger. I was able to have more energy and be more active," she added.

