Hathras case: CBI reaches Aligarh jail to question all 4 accused

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reached Aligarh jail in connection with the Hathras gang rape case to question all the four accused in the case -- Ravi, Luvkush, Ramu, and Sandeep.

Sources said that the team is questioning the four accused separately and will then question them together.

Another team of the investigating agency has reached the Jawaharal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh to question the doctors who treated the victim after she was admitted there following her alleged rape on September 14. The CBI team also collected relevant documents related to the case.

The CBI has been investigating the case since October 10 and is looking into all aspects of the same. The victim succumbed to her injuries at a delhi hospital on September 29.

