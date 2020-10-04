Hathras case: Noida police regrets manhandling Priyanka Gandhi, orders probe

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Delhi-Noida border as they attempt to move towards Hathras. Pic/PTI

The Noida police on Sunday regretted the manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at DND Flyway while she was on her way to meet the Hathras gang-rape victim's family in a standoff between the police and Congress workers. An inquiry into the matter has also been initiated.

"Noida police profoundly regrets the incident @priyankagandhi while handling an unruly crowd at the DND. The DCP HQ has taken suo moto cognisance of it and ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a senior lady officer. We Noida police are committed to ensure safety and dignity of women," Noida Police tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was pushed and manhandled on Saturday while she came to the rescue of a party worker, who was being lathi charged by Uttar Pradesh police at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway when Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi and several Congress workers were trying to go to Hathras to meet the family of the victim.

The videos captured during the commotion shows Priyanka jumping a police barricade to shield a Congress worker as cops with lathis surround the man. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka later went on to meet the victim's family at Hathras.

