Hathras gang-rape case: SC seeks affidavit on details of protection for witnesses

Terming as "horrible" the Hathras incident, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it by October 8 about the steps taken to protect witnesses in the case in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died due to injuries.

The apex court directed the Yogi Adityanath government to file an affidavit in this regard and also ascertain whether the victim's family has chosen a lawyer. The apex court observation came while hearing a PIL during which the state government expressed willingness to refer the investigation to the CBI on the ground that fake narratives were being spread about the case with political motives.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it will ensure that the investigation is smooth in the case. The top court also asked all parties appearing before it to give suggestions on the scope of proceedings before the Allahabad high court and how the apex court can make it more relevant.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, said, "Narratives after narratives being spread in Hathras case, this this needs to be stopped." The CBI probe in Hathras case will ensure no vested interests will be able to create fake, false narrative with oblique motives, Mehta told the court. The state government told the top court that probe in Hathras case may be conducted by the CBI under the apex court's supervision.

Alwar gangrape: 4 sentenced to life

A local court in Alwar convicted and awarded rigorous life imprisonment to four people involved in the 2019 gangrape case in the district. The court also awarded five years imprisonment to one of the convicts under the IT Act for filming and circulating a video clip of the incident.

'No rape evidence in forensic report'

The Department of Forensic Medicine at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University, has certified that there is no evidence of rape in the case of Hathras victim. The certificate has been submitted with an affidavit by the UP government in the SC.

NCW asks Malviya, Digvijay, Swara to explain

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an explanation from BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, Congress leader Digvijay Singh and actress Swara Bhasker for allegedly revealing the identity of the Hathras victim on Twitter. The National Commission for Women has also directed them to immediately remove these posts and refrain from sharing such posts in future.

