Hathras gang-rape: Dalits won't rest until the culprits are hanged, says Bhim Army chief

Police detain Congress workers who were staging a protest over the death of the gangrape victim, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his supporters held a protest on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where a 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died days after being gang-raped, demanding the culprits be sentenced to death.

The Dalit woman succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning. At the protest, the Bhim Army chief said, "I appeal to all members of the Dalit community to take to the streets and demand death penalty for the guilty. The government should not test our patience. We won't rest until the culprits are hanged." Azad had earlier demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government shift the woman to AIIMS for better treatment.

"The state government is equally responsible for the death of our sister," he alleged. The woman was gang-raped a fortnight ago. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She was admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday.

NCW assures all help to girl's family

The National Commission for Women (NCW) said it has assured all possible assistance to the family of a woman who succumbed to injuries after she was gang-raped in UP's Hathras district. In a video message, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission had sought an action taken report from the Uttar Pradesh police on the matter and it was told that four accused have been nabbed and charges were framed against them and compensation was also given to the victim.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever