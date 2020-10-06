Hathras victim's family gets security after threats

The Yogi Adityanath government has deployed round-the-clock security outside the house of the Hathras victim.

The family sought security from the government.

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said that two women sub-inspectors and six women constables have been stationed at the victim's house.

"Two security personnel have been deployed for the security of the victim's brother. Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel are also camping outside the house," he said.

Apart from this, 15 police personnel, three station house officers and one deputy superintendent of police have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident, he added.

The victim's family had repeatedly said that they feared for their safety. They had even said that they wanted to leave the village and settle elsewhere.

"We are afraid of threats (from the supporters of the four accused arrested in the case). The coming days will be more challenging for us," the victim's brother said.

Meanwhile, in a video that has gone viral on social media, some upper caste men can be heard threatening the victim's family and defending the four men arrested for the crime.

The men are seen shouting threats on camera when Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar visited the victim's family on Sunday.

Videos that have surfaced online show the complete fearlessness and impunity with which the men go around dropping threats in the presence of scores of policemen.

"Do you not have faith in the CBI?" He (Chandrashekhar) does not trust the CBI, has come here to do politics. Just let us meet him once then we will make sure he does (trust the CBI)," a man shouts in one of the videos, surrounded by policemen who simply watch him.

"Thakurs are born to withstand blows...Come out, your big brothers are here to meet you," the man keeps yelling, apparently to draw out the Bhim Army leader.

The police are seen trying to reason with him. One of the men accused of attacking the 20-year-old woman has the same name as her brother. The men alleged that her brother had killed her and the other man had been framed. "Who says she was raped?" they said.

