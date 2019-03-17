Hatred is never benign: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on NZ shooting

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 07:46 IST | IANS

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Expressing condolences over the deaths in the shooting in two mosques in New Zealand, Congress General Secretary and eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said hatred is "never benign".

"The horrific terrorist act in New Zealand should be a warning to the whole world -- hatred is never benign," she tweeted.

"My heart goes out to the victims and their families, may love and support from the millions who are repelled by this crime sustain them and give them courage," she added.

At least 49 persons were killed and 48 others, including an Indian, injured when a gunman, said to be a right-wing extremist, opened indiscriminate fire in two mosques in Christchurch city during Friday prayers. Nine Indian nationals or persons of Indian origin are among the missing.

