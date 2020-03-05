Haunted Hills Movie Review: It has everything you can expect from a Bollywood Horror film

If you are a horror lover then this film is made for you

Looking at the craze of horror movies in Bollywood, if some of the horror films produced by the new production houses attract the audience, what would you say about it? This film named Haunted Hills is also one of them. Along with the making of the film, the direction has also been done properly, which keeps the horror-loving audience till the end of the film. The director has worked extremely well with other actors, along with actress Diana Khan and actor Zubeer K. Khan. The advantage of shooting in Mussoorie and Nainital is reflected on the screen simultaneously. There are also some romantic scenes in the film which have been shot very well.

Story: The story revolves around a honeymoon couple, where the wife accidentally dies and her soul lives in the unfinished painting she is making. The story then climaxes when a group of some friends go to the same place and the soul starts creating a problem for them.

Music: Talking about music, the film has two songs, out of which 'Is Dil Ko Thoda' sung by Muhammad Irfan is on the right place whereas 'Har Rahat' sung by Palak Muchhal is not so special.

Acting: There is no doubt that actress Diana Khan has given life in this dead character as a 'witch'. Also, the performance of actor Zuber K Khan, Krishna Chaturvedi and Surendra Pal Singh was also good.

Direction: The biggest strength of this film is its direction. Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput, with the experience of his only recent film, increased the graph of the film Haunted Hills with his direction. There is no doubt that the film has been directed in a very creative way.

Why to watch the film: If you are a horror lover then this film is made for you.

Rating: 4/5

