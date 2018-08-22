Havana hitmaker Camila Cabello wins big at VMA

hollywood

During her speech, the former Fifth Harmony singer gave a "shoutout to all the amazing female artists this year," it was reported

Camila Cabello

Havana hitmaker Camila Cabello won the Moon Man trophies for Artist Of The Year and Video Of The Year at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Cabello was contending with rapper Drake and singer Childish Gambino.

During her speech, the former Fifth Harmony singer gave a "shoutout to all the amazing female artists this year," it was reported. It was a muted start for the VMAs following on from last year's politically charged opener from rapper Kendrick Lamar.



Madonna

Madonna paid a tribute to Aretha Franklin who died on August 16. The ceremony did not include a musical homage. Madonna simply shared a story about how singing You Make Me Feel at an audition changed her life. Her tribute proved to be unpopular with many.

