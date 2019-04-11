Havana singer Camila Cabello is your new Cinderella

hollywood

Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello is set to star in writer-director Kay Cannons' new version of Cinderella. Cabello will be involved in the music for the project, which grew out of an original idea from actor James Corden.

The film will be produced by Corden and Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner, as per an international report. The new Cinderella will be a music-oriented version of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother. Sony Pictures is putting the project on the fast track for production.

The best-known Cinderella movies include Disney's animated drama, released in 1950, and two live-action remakes, a 1997 version starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, and a 2015 film with Lily James.

Cuban native Cabello, who was part of Fifth Harmony before going solo, hit superstar status last year with her single Havana, and her album Camila, which debuted at No. 1 on charts around the world.

