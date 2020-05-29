Have a bow-wow lockdown

As the lockdown continues, not just humans, but pets are also reportedly showing signs of stress. Has your dog been sleeping too much? Has it become more reactive or easily irritable? Has it started defecating inside the house? If these are true for your four-legged friend, chances are, it is stressed and needs help to cope.

This Saturday, dog expert Priyanshi Singh Shekhawat, a certified canine behaviourist, is organising Petcare Unlocked, an online workshop in association with CounterCulture, to help people create a peaceful environment for dogs who have to spend more time indoors. Shekhawat has been working in this field for eight years, and has helped over 200 families develop a loving and caring bond with their pets.

She will talk about various stress-triggers and how one can deal with them. "Just like us, even dogs have a daily routine, like waking up early in the morning, being taken for a walk, eating their meals and then having some time to themselves to cool down. The lockdown has also affected their routines and if not attended to, it can have an adverse impact on their behaviour," says Shekhawat.

The session will also include a DIY segment to make toys for dogs so they are entertained; for instance, the activity of creating sniffing games by putting treats inside an empty bottle and letting them figure out how to take them out. "These exercises are mentally stimulating for dogs, and can help them de-stress," suggests Shekhawat.

On May 30, 4 pm

Call 9901678972

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

