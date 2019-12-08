Have a byte

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Websites

Budget Bytes

Cooking at home is often undertaken to save money. Budget Bytes speaks to those who want to save money, offering recipes that cost less but taste like a million bucks. While the cost on the site is in dollars the savings do translate as most things used are low-cost in India as well. I particularly like the meal prep section that gives you recipes that can be prepared in advance and used when needed. Pretty handy if you don’t have time to cook every day.

www.budgetbytes.com

Project Foodie

Project foodie has something for everyone. Whether you are a seasoned home cook or a beginner, the website has recipes marked for all skill levels. The site also has practical videos on how to buy kitchen equipment and follow up on maintenance. I particularly like the video Tools on a Budget which just lists three pieces of equipment needed in a kitchen to cook.

www.itsprojectfoodie.com

The Kitchn Cooking School

This site takes you from novice to dinner party chef in just 20 lessons. What you get is videos and text, explaining different methods. Each lesson listed here offers practical tips and tells you how things need to be done—from how to broil perfectly to getting your beans right—and clears all doubts. The section was created in 2014 but the lessons shared here are timeless.

www.bit.ly/thekitchnschool

App

Recipe book: Recipes & Shopping List

Recipe Book is a store house of excellent recipes that can be found by just clicking a picture of the ingredient. You can also use the app as a shopping list. It’s versatile, but where it stands out, is the fact that it is an Indian based app with a lot of Indian recipes. The app also has lots of cooking competitions. The current theme is leafy vegetable. Recipe book is also vegetarian friendly, offering to show you only veg recipes from the get go.

www.recipebook.io

Video

Tasty 101

Tasty is a channel that is loaded with amazing and beautiful looking food, but hidden within its YouTube page is a video list that tells you everything you need to know about the basics of cooking. Between the Kitchn Cooking school and this, you can easily master all the basics—from

knife skills to frying food perfectly. The video to watch is the ultimate chocolate cake episode that recipe shown is super easy and very tasty.

www.bit.ly/tasty101

Basics with Babish

Basics with Babish has over 50 episodes and is part of the Binging with Babish channel. The great part is all the processes involved in cooking are explained. Ideally, you should start with season one and then move on to the other videos covered in Basics with Babish. His cashew paste-based healthy recipes episode is both fun to watch and features great healthy eats.

www.basicswithbabish.co

Vahchef

Vahchef is an old recipe channel that has nearly 2,000 video recipes including non-vegetarian dishes. Hosted by Sanjay Thumma the channel has a lot of interesting and fun takes on Indian food from all over the country. Sanjay himself is a funny character with an endearing personality. All recipes are listed in the YouTube description of the video itself so you don’t have to go looking around. They also have a sister channel called Mrs Vah Chef featuring recipes by Thumma’s wife.

www.bit.ly/smdvahchef

Review

Zhiyun Crane M2

Zhiyun Crane M2 seems to be a well-rounded gimbal on paper, capable of handling your phone, action camera and even your camera. In reality, the gimbal is hard to use for non-professional users. It does, however, at under R19,000 offer a nice entry level gimbal for professional users who want to use a light-weight mirrorless camera. Though, if you primarily want to shoot with your phone, you are better off selecting a phone based gimbal which are easier to use and cheaper.

Watch the full video review here:

Review

Need For Speed Heat

NFS Heat is the Need for Speed game we all deserve. After so many meh games, developers Ghost Games have finally cracked it. It is not a perfect game especially because of the laughable obnoxious characters and dialogues, but it is NFS Most Wanted level of fun to play.

Rating: 4.5/5

Developer: Ghost Games

Publisher: EA

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Price: Rs 3,999

