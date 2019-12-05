Have a crush on a much older woman

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I have had a crush on my older neighbour for a long time now. We are both single and have been for a few years. We get along very well, have gone out to dinner a few times, and I think she treats me as a friend. I want to tell her how I really feel but am afraid of how she will react given the age difference between us. She is almost 15 years older, so I feel strange. Is this normal? Should I speak to her about it? Will she be offended and break off all communication with me? What do you suggest I do?

You won't know unless you have that conversation. The difference in age means nothing given that you are both adults. If she treats you as a friend, you should be able to talk about anything, because honesty is extremely important in any real friendship. If she chooses to stop speaking to you, maybe it wasn't as strong a friendship as you thought it was. Either way, I suggest you tell her how you feel and hope for the best.

My husband is great on weekdays, but often sinks into a depression on weekends. This has always been the case, for reasons neither of us seem to fully understand. I have tried to cope in all kinds of ways, and do everything I can to cheer him up, but nothing works. This tires me out every weekend, which is unfair because it's my time off as well and I always end up in a bad mood. How do we both solve this?

Depression is a condition that can last a lifetime and can take a serious toll on any relationship. You may simply not have the tools to be able to deal with your husband's condition, because he may need professional help. If he wants to get better, he should start by speaking to a therapist. You should consider it too, to help you understand how you can deal with this better.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

