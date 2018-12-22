Have a DIY Christmas

Dec 22, 2018, 09:00 IST | Karishma Kuenzang

Quick, easy-to-make and budget-friendly ways in which you can utilise space and recycle stuff to get your home looking festive

Paper cup wreath
. Take 20 paper cups and stick them side-by-side to form a circle.
. Use a red belt or cloth to make a bow and stick it on the paper cups.
. Tie a string on the cup where the bow is stuck.

Cost: Rs 50

Paper cup tree
. Buy about 50 paper cups. Though you get coloured ones, you could also paint them green and leave them to dry overnight. If you’re painting them, also add a coat of green glitter on them.
. Stack them up on a big thaali, starting with 10 for the base, and keep reducing one as you go higher. Use Fevikwik to stick them in place.
. Tie a string around the stack. You can also wrap a string of yellow fairy lights around the pile of paper cups.
. Hang the festive decorations on these strings.
. For the stand, use another thaali and use anything cylindrical, thick and with a diameter of one inch, to prop up the tree.
. You can then also decorate the base by adding more paper cups.
. Turn it into a hanging tree, by putting a string through the topmost cup.

Cost: Rs 500

Wrapping paper tree
. Take 10 sheets of festive wrapping paper — in greens, red and whites. Ones with words printed on them also work.
. Roll them all such that they are the entire diameter.
. Arrange and cut them such that they form a conical shape.
. Use double-sided tape to stick them on the wall, as you stack them up in order.
. Leave some space at the bottom so you can use a piece of brown cardboard as the trunk of the tree.
. Now pin your decorations to the wrapping paper.

Cost Rs 100-200

