Have a field day

A trip to a tribal village hopes to provide city folk with the opportunity to interact with the adivasi community and live among them

Adivasis working the field

You can read about the agricultural crisis in the country; pick up terms like saat-baara; debate on drought and farm loans. But to truly understand the life of a kisan, you have to become one, if only for a day. That's what Shop for Change Fair Trade is offering you. Saameer Athavale, its CEO, says, "There is an urban-rural disconnect. We want to bridge the gap by allowing city-folk to work in fields, cook and eat with adivasis."

The non-profit is organising a winter picnic to the tribal village of Khodade, near Wada in Palghar district, this Sunday. "Try harvesting in paddy fields, when the sun shines bright, and you'll probably find yourself exhausted in no time; once you've been out, you won't waste so much as a morsel of rice," Athavale explains. The lessons go beyond food wastage. The aim of the trip is to inculcate reverence for the farmer community and nature. The way we lead our lives affects the agricultural community in ways we may not understand. "When you see them walk for 2km only to come back with a tiny matka of water — often this is his/her quota of water for the day — you will question your own wastage," he tells us.

The best part is, there are no debates or discussions here. Athavale elucidates, "In fact, sometimes, adivasis and visitors don't speak the same language. At other times, no words are exchanged between them, and yet the two groups bond." "Three years ago, the villagers told me about a group of pilgrims who were walking from Mumbai to Shirdi. They lost their way and landed up here. The village women cooked a meal for 70-odd people in a matter of hours, and families opened their homes to pilgrims for the night. No money was exchanged," he says.

The heart-warming incident stayed with Athavale. When he heard about the construction of a dam in the vicinity as part of an extension of the Vaitarna Dam, and the possibility of it temporarily displacing the villagers, he wanted to help them secure an alternate source of income. "I decided to help them capitalise on their in-born hospitality. And for this, they don't need a large plot of land," he shares. Athavale currently works with 25 families in the village, on a rotational basis.



Saameer Athavale

For the trip, participants will be served breakfast with black tea, a simple-yet-sumptuous lunch, and an evening snack, all prepared by the villagers. Transport to and from Mumbai will be provided, too. Of the amount each enthusiast spends, R500 goes back to the host farmer.

The excursion could prove beneficial for children, too and kids below six years of age can participate for free. Athavale draws from his own experience, "When I first took my seven-year-old daughter, Samruddhi, to the field, she was afraid of insects. Like most urban kids, she grew up watching everyone around her glued to smartphones and computers." A year of visiting Khodade changed that and she craves playing outdoors now. She pets farm animals and has been able to overcome her fear of geckos.

On October 28, 6 am

Call 9930216155

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 1,650 (inclusive of meals and transport — to and from Mumbai)

Bear in mind

. Carry steel refillable water bottles £ Avoid plastic

. The location is out of mobile network area

. Do not litter

