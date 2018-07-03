Have a look at Farhan Akhtar's travel diary!

Farhan Akhtar, who is traveling to various parts of Europe with his Sunshine Squad is giving everyone travel goals with his breathtaking photos

Farhan Akhtar

Taking a cue from his movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is globetrotting with his friends. The Rock On star has been traveling parts of Europe with his Sunshine Squad. The singer-actor is giving everyone travel goals with his breathtaking photos on the photo sharing application, Instagram. Farhan took a solo bike tour while holidaying in Iceland. In the photo, he donned a blue jacket with a white helmet.

The 44-year-old star then uploaded a snap with his Sunshine Squad in Germany. Showing off his photography skills Farhan posted the photo of an empty road. He captioned the image as, "It's all you need. Sun. Sky. Road. #FarOutdoors #keepexploring #Cycos #Austria #pedaljayenge #funtimes #ridehardridesmart."

He also faced an art attack in Austria!

Today, Farhan and his friends posed for a picture under an arch and captioned it as,"And then he noticed four shadowy figures following him in the dead of night". On the work front, Farhan is all geared up for his upcoming production Gold. Based on the story of India's first gold medal post-independence at the Olympics, the movie stars Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy.

