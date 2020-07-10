Have a rum time

The straight road

There are many theories about the origins of Piña Colada. Some say a pirate called Roberto Cofresi invented the drink in the 19th century to boost the morale of his sailors. Others credit it to Spanish mixologist Ramon Portas Mingot, saying he came up with the recipe at a Puerto Rican restaurant in 1963. Either way, try your hand at making the cocktail in an authentic manner with the steps that Gautam Rathod, head of operations at Sassy Spoon, suggests.

Ingredients

60 ml Malibu rum

30 ml coconut cream

90 ml pineapple juice

Ice cubes

1 pineapple wedge

Method

Add ice cubes to a shaker and pour the Malibu rum and the coconut cream. Shake and strain into a glass. Top it up with pineapple juice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

Mix in a song

Singer Rupert Holmes's 1979 hit, Escape, has come to be referred to as The Piña Colada Song due to the reference made to the cocktail in the uplifting chorus.

A twisted route

Feel like doing something different? Add hints of basil and peach to a regular Piña Colada with this recipe that Nilesh Patel, beverage head at Social, has for those who want their cocktail with a twist. "The core idea behind creating the twisted Piña Colada was to transform the body of the drink by adding some hint of freshness and a spike of acidity, while also maintaining the authenticity of the coconut," Patel says.

Ingredients

60ml white rum

200 ml orange juice

30 ml coconut cream infused with basil

15 ml peach syrup

Method

Blend all the ingredients together. Pour over fresh ice in a tall glass. Garnish with an orange wedge and basil sprig.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news