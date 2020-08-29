Have Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee started working on their next?

Manoj Bajpayee is collaborating with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for a project after 25 years. The buddies do not want to reveal details about the film yet. "It is exciting to team up with a friend whom I know since my theatre days," says Bajpayee. The announcement created a buzz and led to speculation about the subject. Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah could not keep calm and asked the duo to spill the beans.

The popular adage 'A picture is worth a thousand words' certainly rings true for this picture! Isn't it? Though the global lockdown caused due to the pandemic has certainly restricted the movement, the film and television industry is gradually getting back on its feet.

For the fans and admirers of the versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee and ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, the picture that has surfaced online recently would surely give them some relief, as it hints at the possibility of the actor-director collaborating for some project!

Manoj Bajpayee recently shared a photograph of him and Anubhav Sinha on his social media, discussing something. The picture has the backdrop of a train, with Manoj and Anubhav Sinha reading something out of a paper. Is it a new film script to be directed by Anubhav Sinha? We can't wait for the final reveal.

And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinha à¤¬à¤¸ à¤¥à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤à¤¼à¤¾à¤° !! pic.twitter.com/GDU2opBxsh — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 28, 2020

For the trivia-hungry, Manoj and Anubhav have been friends for over three decades now and they have had great admiration for each other's work. One of the most sought-after directors in the industry today, Anubhav Sinha's last three films – Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad have been commercial hits as well as critically-acclaimed. No wonder, everyone wants to know what the filmmaker is working on next. Not to forget that Manoj has regaled the audience, especially his fans with spectacular performances in the recent past with successful digital shows like 'The Family Man' and 'Bhonsle' to name a few.

