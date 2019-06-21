Have ensured registration of FIR in trafficking of infant from West Bengal: DCW

national

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Women Thursday said it has ensured registration of an FIR in the alleged trafficking of a two-month-old boy from Siliguri in West Bengal. However, police said they have received a complaint that the father of the child has taken him somewhere and are looking at places where they can them.

The DCW said that upon receiving a complaint on its helpline number regarding the alleged trafficking of the baby, a team of the commission reached the complainant who introduced them to a 21-year-old woman who claimed to be the mother of the child. The woman claimed that she and her husband were approached by a man who promised to get them employment in Delhi and were brought to Taimur Nagar from Siliguri in West Bengal, the DCW said.

"She said that the very night they reached Delhi, she was taken to a flat in Taimur Nagar and was convinced to leave her child with the placement agency owners as she was supposed to work for the next six months. When she refused to part with her child, she was locked inside a room and her child was taken away," the panel claimed. When the placement agency owners refused to give her child back, the couple went to Uttar Pradesh to seek help from the police. From there they went to Rajasthan where the complainant's husband left her and she returned to Delhi and sought the help of DCW.

The DCW claimed that they immediately contacted the person who had allegedly taken the baby away and were told that the baby was given to someone else. The panel claimed that on contacting the second person they learnt that the baby was trafficked at least four to five times. The commission managed to trace all of them, but one, the same day. It claimed that despite passage of several days, police have not arrested anyone in the matter. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the SHO of New Friends Colony Police Station and has sought reasons for not making arrests in the matter.

