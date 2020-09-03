Have Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri parted ways?

Karishma Tanna was rumoured to be in a relationship with Pearl V Puri. They were always posting stuff for each other on Instagram but never made their relationship public. But a report now suggests that the duo has parted ways, albeit amicably, due to this reason.

A source, while talking to the portal Pinkvilla, stated, "Karishma and Pearl have been each other's emotional anchor in the last two years but they amicable decided to part ways two months ago. Apparently, Karishma wanted to get married soon but Pearl wasn't ready for it and the duo decided to end it if there was no immediate future to be seen."

Tanna is a very successful actress and is now gearing up for a music video for T-Series. She even acted in the 2018 Bollywood blockbuster Sanju, where she shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

And in an interview to Pinkvilla earlier this year, when asked about the debate on the insider and outsider, this is what the actress had to say, "I don't believe there is an outsider and insider world because if that was the case, Karan Johar would have never taken Sushant in Drive, Rajkumar Sir wouldn't have taken him in PK. I just feel that from TV to jump into films, the struggle is a little more. I don't mind the struggle because then you can't enjoy the little success. I have never got easy success, nor do I expect it."

She even gave her take on nepotism and said if she would be in a position to help someone in her family, she would. "About nepotism, I have always believed that if I am an ace producer and if I have a sister tomorrow and if my sister's son is good looking and can act, then why will I not give him or her the job? I will definitely give the first job to my family because a) they are worth it and b) because I am in that position of casting him but that doesn't mean I won't give an opportunity to someone who is not from my family," Tanna stated.

