Have Nayanthara and boyfriend Vignesh Shivan tested COVID-19 positive? Here's the truth

There were rumours that South Star Nayanthara and her boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have been tested Coronavirus positive. This left their fans worried, but their spokesperson has now cleared the air about the speculations regarding these rumours.

Speaking to India Today, their spokesperson stated, "This is a fake news. They are healthy and keeping well at their home in Chennai. I would request everyone not to spread such news."

The couple keeps sharing their pictures on Instagram and their fans never stop showering their love on them. Shivan is currently busy with the post-production of his film that will arrive on Netflix and stars Anjali and Kalki Koechlin. Nayanthara, on the other hand, is gearing up for RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman. The film was supposed to release on May 1 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

