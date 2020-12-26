Have no clue what he expects of me

I have been interested in a guy who has known me for a fairly long time. I recently told him that I liked him and asked if he would consider going out with me. He said he would think about it and asked me to just go with the flow until then. We have gone out a few times since, and I don’t have a clue about what he expects. Am I just a friend to him or is he considering dating me? I don’t know if I should ask him directly because he may simply repeat what he said. I am very confused about the whole situation. What do I do?

Why not be a little patient and wait until you get a sense of what he is like and what his intentions are? He is going out with you, which is a good sign because it implies that he is considering what you said to him. He has also clearly asked for time, and it is up to you to decide how much time you are prepared to give him. If you get to a point where you simply can’t wait for an answer any longer, ask him what he wants. There is no manual on when the right moment for this conversation is, because the two of you alone can evaluate this situation better than anyone else.

Is it normal to have feelings for someone of the same sex while also being in a relationship with someone from the opposite sex? I have feelings for a girl but am dating a guy as well. Should I speak to a counsellor about this?

You should, because sexuality can be fluid and challenging to navigate. There is absolutely nothing wrong with having feelings for anyone, irrespective of sex, and despite what our regressive politicians would like you to believe. Speak to a counsellor and explain what you feel. This can lead to a sense of confusion and depression, so getting advice from a professional is always good.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news