Have not just a happy, but a safe New Year, Mumbai

With 2020's end around the corner, there are memes and messages capturing the overall sentiment — joy at booting out this year and hoping for a turnaround in 2021.

The pandemic has upended lives in so many ways. Some have wrung out whatever good possible while for many others, on an individual level, the past months may have brought personal tragedy.

Through a public lens, this year has brought about seismic shifts in perspective, and the ticking of the time clock has never seemed so close or loud.



The government has had a tough balancing act, from lifting lockdowns to doing just enough to keep an eye on safety and to prevent the economy from sinking even further, even as the Coronavirus quicksand sucks it in.

With being wary and wise, a recurring theme throughout, we must bring in 2021 with caution New Year get-togethers online can be a good thing right now. If meetings are a must, make them small. Masks should be a staple part of your party wear.

If on the roads, keep revelry disciplined and make caution key.

We have celebrated our police force as one of the heroes of the pandemic. They have already been stretched to breaking point through the months, and their test is still not over.

Doff your hat through consideration and great behaviour and by not overstepping any boundaries, even if just for a few hours.

Otherwise, all that praise and gratitude, for those who have put their life on the line protecting us, may just seem like lip service. Ring out the old, ring in the new with an unflinching adherence to pandemic protocol. Not just a happy but a safe New Year, Mumbai.

