Have rules, but let's have food trucks, too

The association representing food truck businesses said on Thursday that they want a say in drafting the policy to roll out more mobile eateries on the streets of Mumbai. The BMC's general body met recently to discuss the Food Truck Policy to be implemented under the government's nightlife plan.

This paper has been following the exciting new facet on the city's food scene. We hope the civic body heeds the words of Ashesh L Sajnani, the founder of Bombay Food Truck and The Food Truck Association (TFTA), to include the FTA and food truck owners in discussions while drafting the policy, as these are the prime stakeholders in the entire issue.

Before food trucks become a major part of the city's gastronomic map, every single aspect must be very well planned. Even the restaurant association can be roped in as some restaurateurs do have apprehensions about the trucks.

Most importantly though, it is the cleanliness and hygiene that should be of prime importance when authorities give licences. Clean surroundings and importance of disposing of waste has to be very clearly spelt out. Food trucks have to be governed by rules, just like all eating establishments and should operate within a well-framed policy that has vision.

The food trucks must also stick to timings allowed, there has to be proper planning as to location. With Mumbai's roads being especially challenging, it is even more important that they be allowed in such places so that not to aggravate traffic snarls. One also has to factor in vehicles and pedestrians stopping at certain places in order to buy from food trucks.

Keeping an open mind and welcoming enterprise is part of the city's DNA. So, while it is good to keep that spirit alive go ahead with trucks keeping in mind all parameters and regulate it well. Bon appetit, Mumbai.

