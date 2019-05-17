Have you GOT the look?

things-to-do

Pick your favourite character and bid adieu to the series finale in style this weekend

The badass queen

When the Night King died, leaving Cersei to be the ultimate "bad guy" in the series — or so we thought — many were taken aback. But they soon came around to the idea, given how badass she has been through the series.

. Opt for dark colours like maroon, purple, navy and grey gowns or long dresses with flared sleeves. Avoid bright shades as that takes away from the mysterious vibe of the look. Minimal embroidery will look best.

. Accessorise with a delicate locket.

. Fill up your eyebrows but leave your lips nude.

. Leave your hair open if it's waist-length. This also works if you have really short hair.

The khaleesi we love(d)

Though she might be following in her father, aka the Mad King's footsteps, Daenerys Targaryen's wardrobe has always reflected the fierce-yet-gentle side of her. It's also witnessed an evolution — from feminine and basic flowy dresses to darker and sharper pantsuits.

. Strappy knee-length dresses work best and and suit all body types. Avoid if you have broad shoulders. Opt for muted shades of blue, grey and white.

. Accessorise with chunky rings and upper arm bracelets. A dragon-shaped one would be ideal.

. Pair the garment with nude or brown gladiators.

. Braid your hair if possible. You could also leave it open and go for waves, but do pull back and tie up two braids or locks of your hair from the front to complete this look.

The Kingslayer

Be it the light-coloured two-pieces and tunics — with a hint of gold — in the first few seasons or the more mature darker reds and greys in the later ones, Jamie Lannister's outfits won our hearts before he did.

. A jacket is a must to complete the look. A long leather or faux leather one in maroon or brown works best. It should have elaborate and ornate buckles and not a zipper. Avoid bomber jackets.

. Team it up with fitted pants.

. Complete the look with a long, brown belt and formal shoes.

. Short hair and a stubble are essential. Use wax to set your hair.

Lady of Winterfell

You might have hated her in the initial seasons, but her clothes have always been trend-worthy — full of prints and patterns, which have transitioned from floral to darker, geometric prints.

. Opt for A-line dresses in sharp silh­o­u­ettes in grey, blue or brown. Or go for bright, sleeved dresses.

. Tie your hair in a basic French braid.

. Accessorise with a rustic neck-piece, preferably one that's not a choker.

. Team your outfit with a matching flowy cape for a royal touch.

The true king

He may know nothing, but he's been a trendsetter among the men in the show.

. A well-fitted two-piece (shirt and pants) in black, grey or dark blue is ideal for this look. Opt for a dark shrug as it's too hot to wear a coat.

. Pair it with boots.

. Comb your hair and tie it up in a ponytail. If you have short hair, slick it back by applying wax.

. Let your beard and mou­stache grow out for this look.

With inputs from stylist Mausam Gandhi

