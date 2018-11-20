Have you seen Anushka Sharma's interactive wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore?

bollywood

Anushkan Sharma's life-like figure holds a phone personally inviting visitors to click a selfie with her, which can be digitally shared with friends and family.

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of actors to have a wax figurine at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Given her popularity across countries, the wax museum at Singapore unveiled the first ever interactive wax statue that is bound to woo visitors.

Anushka's figure joins other Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others in the IIFA Awards Experience where you can re-live the glamour of the Bollywood awards ceremony.

On the work front, the 30-year-old star is gearing up for her next film titled 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

