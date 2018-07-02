Have you seen Ranveer Singh's swanky birthday gift from Simmba director Rohit Shetty?

Over the weekend, Ranveer Singh received an early birthday gift from Simmba director Rohit Shetty

Ranveer Singh turns 33 on July 6. Over the weekend, he received an early birthday gift from Simmba director Rohit Shetty. The actor shared the news on social media and wrote, "Ecstatic! A birthday present from the boss! Quite easily the sexiest watch I've ever had (sic)."

Last week, Rohit Shetty presented him the title track of the action flick, which the makers claim is one of the most expensive songs shot in B-Town. In the video, we see hundreds of background dancers and junior artists in traditional Maharashtrian attire. In the video, Ranveer says, "Look, what is happening here. My life's biggest song is being shot here. With so many people and massive set-up, anyone would get bowled by just looking at it." Ranveer Singh is extremely excited to collaborate with Rohit Shetty and has been sharing pictures from the sets on social media. Rohit joins in the video and quips, "Bahut kharcha kar raha hoon tere pe (sic)." (I am splurging a lot on you).

It's raining gifts for Ranveer on the set at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. What's next?

Also Read: Arjun asks Priyanka and Nick's Goa trip details from Parineeti, gets epic response

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates