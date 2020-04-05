Have you seen Sushmita Sen's look in her comeback Aarya?

Sushmita Sen, on Saturday, posted her look for Aarya, the web series which marks her return to the screen after a decade. Sush wrote on Instagram, "We completed shooting just before the virus was declared a pandemic and the world came to a standstill. The post production was rightfully halted and hence, the delay (sic)." We are sure it will be worth the wait.

Check out her post:

Shooting for Aarya started in December 2019, and the story is set against the Rajasthan backdrop. Sushmita plays the title role.

Sush had announced her return to the movies after a 10-year hiatus in December, 2019. The former Miss Universe shared the news and dedicated her much-awaited comeback to her fans. "I have always been in awe of love that knows patience! This alone makes me a fan of my fans! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally! I return just for you," Sushmita wrote on social media.

The actor, who was last seen in 2015 Bengali film "Nirbaak", did not reveal the details of the project. Her last Hindi film was 2010's "No Problem".

Sushmita's acting credits include Bollywood films such as "Biwi No 1", "Zor", "Filhaal", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates