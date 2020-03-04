Have you seen these pictures of Ajay Devgn from the Kukke Subhramanyam temple in Mangaluru?

Bollywood celebrities can have extremely exhausted lives, days, and schedules. And for inner peace and tranquillity, they take some time for spirituality and worshipping. And that's exactly what Ajay Devgn believes in. He has visited a lot of temples with family and this time, he traveled all the way to Mangaluru to the Kukke Subhramanyam Temple.

It wasn't a publicised visit and he didn't upload any image or video on his Twitter or Instagram account. However, given the solid fan base that he has, one of his fans on Twitter shared a collage of three pictures where he could be seen performing rituals and interacting with the temple priest.

Take a look:

And another Twitter handle shares a video that's likely to make all his fans happy, here it is:

On the work, Devgn has a solid line-up that's all set to continue till 2021. He has RRR, Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kaithi Remake, and Bhuj: The Pride Of India coming up. And of course, he'll also be back as Bajirao Singham in Singham 3 and Gopal Kumar Santoshi in Golmaal 5.

