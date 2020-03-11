Have you seen these pictures of Suhana Khan chilling with her gang in New York?

This is no news that Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is currently studying theatre and cinema in New York. We also saw the teaser of her debut, The Grey Part Of Blue, a short film that received positive reviews. And now, a fan club of Khan took to its Instagram account to share some candid pictures of her gang from New York that you cannot miss.

These pictures show how close she's to her friends in the Big Apple and how much fun and frolic the gang indulges in. For all those who have been lucky enough to have a big and boisterous bunch of friends, these posts are for you all.

Take a look at them right here:

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

And in case you didn't know, Suhana has now made her Instagram account public and this will only ensure a great rise in her followers. Her last post is a perfect picture with her siblings- Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan that you have to see:

View this post on Instagram

Now we are waiting for her next Instagram post and hopefully, it should be with SRK!

