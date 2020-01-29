Have you seen these throwback photos of Nita Ambani as a beautiful bride?
In the throwback pictures, Nita and Mukesh Ambani can be seen participating in the rituals during their traditional Gujarati wedding.
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his Nita Ambani leave no stone unturned to make their family, friends and loved ones life colourful and happy. But the power couple from Mumbai had a colourful and special day on March 8, 1985, the day when the two tied the knot in presence of family and friends.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani snapped at Amit Thackeray's wedding reception in Mumbai
And now pictures from their wedding have taken the internet by storm. A series of pictures shared by a fan page called 'Ambani Family' has gone viral. The page has nearly 65,000 followers and shares insightful pictures from the lives of the Ambani family members, including Isha, Akash, Anant, and Shloka Mehta and especially Mukesh and Nita Ambani.
The rare pictures are from Mukesh and Nita's traditional Gujarati wedding which took place in the 1980s. The power couple from Mumbai tied the knot on March 8, 1985. At the time of tying the knot, Nita was just 22, while Mukesh was 28-years-old.
In the throwback pictures, Nita Ambani (then Nita Dalal) made for a stunning bride on her wedding day. Even before Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani, it was Nita who stunned the world with her gorgeous wedding ensemble.
For her wedding, Nita chose a traditional Gujarati look. She opted for a white and red silk saree that spoke of her elegance and simplicity. She complimented her stunning outfit with minimal accessories and parted her hair with a simple maangtika. She completed her bridal attire with a single choker necklace, bangles, and a nose ring.
On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani looked like a Gujarati groom in a kurta, pyjama and a turban. The couple who were just in their 20s at the time of their wedding radiated love through their unseen wedding pictures.
The power couple has been happily married for over 34 years now. Mukesh and Nita have three children - Isha, Akash, and Anant. While Isha tied the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018, her twin brother Akash married his childhood friend Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019.
In November 2019, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son. While the event was a great success, it was the women of the Ambani family who stole many hearts with their unique and elegant fashion choices. The leading women of the Ambani family who love designers such as Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi among others this time opted for fashion designer Anamika Khanna's creations.
From Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, all the Ambani women dazzled in ethnic ensembles in various shades of pastel colours. Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani donned an Anamika Khanna creation for the special occasion. For the event, Isha opted for an ivory-floral ensemble which she paired with strings of emeralds and dazzling green jewellery. The Ambani heiress complimented her look with minimal accessories and left her long beautiful tresses open in curls.
It seems the next generation of Ambani women love designer Anamika Khanna's work, which is why all three chose her creations for the D-day. While Isha rocked the ivory-floral ensemble, her sister-in-law and Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta donned a pastel purple outfit for the occasion. She paired her outfit with a diamond and emerald choker neckpiece and left her long tresses open.
Anant Ambani's friend Radhika Merchant, who has been snapped with the Ambani family on numerous occasions added a splash of colour to the grand pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's nephew Arjun Kothari. While the entire Ambani family were seen in hues of pastel colours, Radhika stole the show in an all-red ensemble with minimal make-up and accessories. She completed her look by tying her long hair in a neat bun and sported lipstick in shades of red.
Nita Ambani, who has been setting major fashion goals with her casual attires, traditional looks opted for a bespoke ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna. Nita donned a stunning floor-sweeping, heavily-embroidered off-white Anarkali which she paired with the green emerald neckpiece, emerald green drop earrings, and rings. She complimented her off-white Anarkali suit by draping an off-white dupatta with handiwork details in similar colours.
In photo: Nita Ambani stuns in an Anamika Khanna creation for one of the ISL matches in Mumbai.
For the 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Nita Ambani opted for a beautiful lehenga choli by none other than designer Anamika Khanna. Nita wore the full sleeves lehenga choli in hues of pink for a traditional event that was held at her residence Antilia in South Mumbai. She completed her traditional look with dazzling green jewellery and subtle makeup
For the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival at The Royal Opera House, Nita Ambani donned an all-black floor-length ensemble with heavy embroidered patches by Anamika Khanna. She paired her stunning outfit with a pair of earrings, an emerald diamond ring, and minimal accessories. She complimented her outfit with subtle makeup and nude lipstick as she declared the festival open
While attending the Graduation Ceremony of Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2018, Nita Ambani was seen in a salwar suit designed by none other Anamika Khanna. The businesswoman looked ethereal in a blush pink ethnic ensemble as she lit the lamp while Amitabh Bachchan looked on
In photo: Nita, who is regarded as one of the most inspirational and influential women looks elegant in an Anamika Khanna creation which she chose for an event
In June 2019, designer Anamika Khanna shared a beautiful picture of Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta in a pretty lehenga choli. Shloka, who looked like an epitome of grace and beauty, donned a mustard yellow and orange lehenga choli which had a thick border around her waist. The blouse was embroidered with floral motifs while her dupatta was equally pretty. Shloka completed her look with a flower maang-teeka, minimal make-up, and nude lipstick. She complimented her ethnic look by tying her hair in a neat bun
In yet another picture shared by fashion designer Anamika Khanna, Shloka Mehta looked resplendent in an all-red ensemble with minimal make-up and accessories. Shloka paired her stunning outfit with accents of gold on the border. She completed her look by tying her long hair in a neat bun and sported lipstick in shades of red
For her Mehendi ceremony, Shloka Mehta opted for a traditional lehenga in hues of navy blue and white. Shloka's ethnic outfit was laced with heavy embroidery. She completed her traditional look with round earnings and pink lip shade. Shloka complimented her stunning outfit by Anamika Khanna by leaving her beautiful long tresses open
For cricketer Krunal Pandya And Pankhuri Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai, mother-daughter duo Nita and Isha Ambani opted for an Anamika Khanna bespoke creation. The entire Ambani family from Mukesh and Nita to Isha and Akash graced the event to bless the newly married couple
In photo: Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani snapped at a fashion event in Mumbai donning Anamika Khanna creations
From Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta and from Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant, all the leading women of the Ambani family are well known for their chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices, thereby setting major fashion goals with their casual attires and ethnic looks. The Ambani women have a thing or two for designer wear and fashion designer Anamika Khanna has been one of their first choices for all things fashion. Here are a few occasions when the Ambani women rocked in Anamika Khanna's bespoke creations. (All Pictures/Instagram Anamika Khanna)
