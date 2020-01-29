Have you seen these throwback photos of Nita Ambani as a beautiful bride?

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his Nita Ambani leave no stone unturned to make their family, friends and loved ones life colourful and happy. But the power couple from Mumbai had a colourful and special day on March 8, 1985, the day when the two tied the knot in presence of family and friends.



Mukesh and Nita Ambani snapped at Amit Thackeray's wedding reception in Mumbai

And now pictures from their wedding have taken the internet by storm. A series of pictures shared by a fan page called 'Ambani Family' has gone viral. The page has nearly 65,000 followers and shares insightful pictures from the lives of the Ambani family members, including Isha, Akash, Anant, and Shloka Mehta and especially Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

The rare pictures are from Mukesh and Nita's traditional Gujarati wedding which took place in the 1980s. The power couple from Mumbai tied the knot on March 8, 1985. At the time of tying the knot, Nita was just 22, while Mukesh was 28-years-old.

In the throwback pictures, Nita Ambani (then Nita Dalal) made for a stunning bride on her wedding day. Even before Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani, it was Nita who stunned the world with her gorgeous wedding ensemble.

For her wedding, Nita chose a traditional Gujarati look. She opted for a white and red silk saree that spoke of her elegance and simplicity. She complimented her stunning outfit with minimal accessories and parted her hair with a simple maangtika. She completed her bridal attire with a single choker necklace, bangles, and a nose ring.

On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani looked like a Gujarati groom in a kurta, pyjama and a turban. The couple who were just in their 20s at the time of their wedding radiated love through their unseen wedding pictures.

The power couple has been happily married for over 34 years now. Mukesh and Nita have three children - Isha, Akash, and Anant. While Isha tied the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018, her twin brother Akash married his childhood friend Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019.

