Have you seen this picture of Nusrat Jahan with her 'parlour friend'?
Nusrat Jahan hit headlines ever since she was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Basirhat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
On Tuesday, newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan, who has been making waves with her fashionable choices took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her friend. In the photo, the new-age politician can be seen posing for a selfie with a friend as she captions the picture: Parlour Partner!
A screengrab of Nusrat Jahan's Insta story
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader is one of the few politicians who is active on social media. Nusrat never shys away from sharing a leaf out of her personal life with her followers. From a star-studded wedding reception to sharing pictures of her exotic honeymoon, the 29-year-old always keeps her fans engaged on Instagram.
From the picture, it seems Nusrat and her friend had a memorable time at the parlour. While sharing the picture as her Insta story, Nusrat even tagged her friend Prabha Agarwal in the post. Nusrat shared the picture post her salon session with her 'Parlour' friend.
A collage of Nusrat Jahan's wall painting session
Earlier in the day, the actress-turned-politician shared another post where she was seen painting on a wall. In the posts, Nusrat can be be seen painting on a wall as she captioned the picture: Why canvas? Why not walls? In another picture, Nusrat captioned her wall painting: Let's paint some peace!
-
Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan who tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain on June 3, 2019, in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum was recently on an exotic honeymoon to the island nation of Mauritius, which is widely known for its beautiful beaches, lagoons, and reefs. Nusrat took to Instagram to share inside pictures from her honeymoon diaries and it's truly a visual delight.
-
Waiting for her flight to Mauritius at the Terminal 2 of Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal in Mumbai, Nusrat Jahan shared this sleep-deprived picture of herself and captioned it: Sleepyhead mornings!
-
While sharing the first couple of pictures from her honeymoon dairies, Nusrat Jahan looked like a true diva. Nusrat sported a white crop top with black stripes as she posed amidst the backdrop of the picturesque beaches of Mauritius. While sharing this stunning picture of herself, Nusrat wrote: Paradise has never been abt places, it exists in moments, in connection, in flashes across time...!
-
From soaking the sun in the picturesque beaches to enjoying the blue waters of Mauritius to from captioning their pictures with love-filled words to exploring the rich flora and fauna of the island nation, throughout the honeymoon, Nusrat can be seen holding hands with hubby Nikhil Jain as the two enjoy the scenic beauty of Mauritius.
-
In pic: Nusrat Jahan soaks the sun during her exotic honeymoon in the island nation of Mauritius
-
Ever since Nusrat Jahan was elected as the Member of Parliament from Basirhat, she has been scaling new heights. Nusrat and her beau Nikhil Jain's lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram are proof that they had quite a romantic time.
-
In pic: Nusrat Jahan exuberates beauty and charm as she poses beside a huge tree amidst the backdrop of rich flora and fauna during her honeymoon in Mauritius.
-
Nusrat Jahan who has been having a busy schedule ever since she took oath as a Member of Parliament (MP), was seen bonding with hubby Nikhil Jain as their romantic sojourn in Mauritius set major couple goals.
-
While sharing this breathtaking picture of herself seated above a ship, Nusrat Jahan is seen posing as a picture-perfect model as she captioned the picture: The sea once it casts its spell...holds one in its net of wonder forever... its an emotion incarnate..a place of tranquility and peace... let the sea set u free!
-
In pic: Nusrat Jahan enjoys wine during her exotic honeymoon in Mauritius as she gets sun-kissed during her romantic beach getaway.
-
Sharing a leaf out of her beach vacation from her honeymoon diaries, Nusrat Jahan absolutely looked like a style diva as she sported a two-piece bikini swimsuit and tucked a flower in her hair. While posing amidst the backdrop of the sea, Nusrat is seen being sun-kissed.
-
While Nusrat Jahan shared glimpses of her honeymoon with her fans and followers, her husband beau Nikhil Jain wasn't left behind as he too took to Instagram to share snippets from their romantic honeymoon sojourn to Mauritius. While sharing this candid picture of herself, Nikhil Jain captioned it: With my beau Nusrat Jahan. Har Janam!
-
Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain hold on to each other's hand as the two seem to be head over heels in love. While sharing the picture, Nusrat Jahan's hubby Nikhil Jain wrote: Paradise in your eyes in any paradise, Nusrat Jahan.
-
In pic: Nusrat Jahan is all smiles for the camera as she poses for a selfie with hubby Nikhil Jain during her beach vacation while sharing a leaf out of her honeymoon diaries. Nikhil Jain captions this one: The sun shines best on you!
-
Nusrat Jahan's hubby Nikhil Jain shared this beautiful picture where he is seen standing in front of a picturesque ocean as he captioned the picture: Sun Sea Sky. With my moon Nusrat Jahan.
-
During her honeymoon, the 29-year-old actress-turned-politician shared a couple of pictures where she can be seen playing with a cute and adorable baby. In the picture, Nusrat Jahan looks adorable as she is seen winning hearts all over with her beautiful stills! While sharing the candid picture with the baby, Busrat captioned it: Touch of innocence!
-
Nusrat Jahan poses in front of the picturesque beach during her honeymoon trip to Mauritius as she captioned this stunning picture as Every sunset promises a reset...!
