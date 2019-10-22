Have you seen this picture of Nusrat Jahan with her 'parlour friend'?

On Tuesday, newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan, who has been making waves with her fashionable choices took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her friend. In the photo, the new-age politician can be seen posing for a selfie with a friend as she captions the picture: Parlour Partner!



A screengrab of Nusrat Jahan's Insta story

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader is one of the few politicians who is active on social media. Nusrat never shys away from sharing a leaf out of her personal life with her followers. From a star-studded wedding reception to sharing pictures of her exotic honeymoon, the 29-year-old always keeps her fans engaged on Instagram.

From the picture, it seems Nusrat and her friend had a memorable time at the parlour. While sharing the picture as her Insta story, Nusrat even tagged her friend Prabha Agarwal in the post. Nusrat shared the picture post her salon session with her 'Parlour' friend.



A collage of Nusrat Jahan's wall painting session

Earlier in the day, the actress-turned-politician shared another post where she was seen painting on a wall. In the posts, Nusrat can be be seen painting on a wall as she captioned the picture: Why canvas? Why not walls? In another picture, Nusrat captioned her wall painting: Let's paint some peace!

Nusrat Jahan hit headlines ever since she was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Basirhat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Post the Lok Sabha Elections, Nusrat tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain on June 3, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates