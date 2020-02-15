Have you seen this throwback picture of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement cake

Business tycoon Mukesh and Tina Ambani's son Akash got engaged to diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta in March 2018. Since then, the couple has been making waves, whether it is for their cupid pictures, adorable love story, the viral kiss video at their wedding or being snapped in public on various occasions.

After their not-so-secret engagement, Mukesh and Nita Ambani threw a lavish post-engagement bash for the lovely couple at Antilla in South Mumbai. While the bash was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, Sports, and politics, now pictures of the cake cutting ceremony from the gala night have taken the internet by storm.

The picture was shared by a fan page called 'Ambani Family' that has nearly 65,000 followers. The fan page shares insightful pictures from the life of the Ambani family members, including Akash and Shloka. In the picture, Akash and Shloka can be seen holding the knife as the two are all set to cut the engagement cake.

While the pictures of the star-studded engagement bash are still etched in our memories, the stunning pictures of the engagement cake have left many swooning. Akash and Shloka's engagement bash cake was baked by Mumbai-based cake designer, Bunty Mahajan of Delicia. Bunty, who is a celebrity cake chef was roped in to create a beautiful cake for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Bunty, who also designed Tina Ambani's 60th birthday cake prepared a six-tier wedding cake from her luxury collection for the beautiful couple, Akash and Shloka. While sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, Bunty had written: Just finishing up this six-tier wedding cake from my luxury collection. Absolutely love this design and the combination of peach, white and gold. She ended her caption with a red heart emoticon.

The magnificent cake was beautifully placed on a floral stand and had a floral design. The six-tier cake was embellished with the initials of Shloka and Akash 'SA' on the fourth tier of the cake. The cherry on the cake was the golden topper which had the names of the couple on it.

Bunty, who also designed a cake for actress Esha Deol's baby shower had adorned the six-tier cake with white and peach flowers. It also featured layers of white and gold with each tier having intricate designs in hues of gold.



Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta ooze romance as they pose for the paps

Akash and Shloka were seen last seen together gracing the after-wedding party of actor Armaan Jain. The two stole the show with their ethnic ensembles as they arrived to celebrate the Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's new beginning.

