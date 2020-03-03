Have you tried singing while washing hands? Do it to kill coronavirus germs, says NHS

If you thought standing in front of the class on your birthday, while your classmates sang the 'Happy Birthday' song, was cringy, imagine how singing the song twice while washing your hands would feel? But the time taken to sing the song twice while washing hands with soap is enough to kill the virus, says the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) on Twitter.

Emphasising on the importance of washing hands amid a global pandemic scare, the National Health Service posted on their Twitter page saying that washing your hands is the best way to protect yourself from Coronavirus germs. It also adds that you have to wash your hands for the amount of time it takes to sing 'Happy Birthday' twice.

Washing your hands is the best way to protect yourself and others from the spread of germs, including coronavirus.



You should wash your hands for the amount of time it takes to sing "Happy Birthday" twice. pic.twitter.com/Yf23UJAy8m — NHS London (@NHSEnglandLDN) February 27, 2020

While some liked the hand-washing tip with singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song, some tried it with singing other songs to kill the germs of the disease that has infected thousands of people worldwide. Making a social media trend, some also posted a list of songs one can sing and wash hands to!

My deafault song when washing my hand is Queens Bohemian RhapsodyðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ryiel Areladgam (@RyielA) March 2, 2020

Oof. @KalEl_CT, you're gunna have to think of a different song to sing when you wash your hands. Know this is a bad one for you.



I just checked and the first verse plus the chorus of Queen's "We Will Rock You" is about 20 seconds long. pic.twitter.com/H9FBhCOPJv — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ tHe WeNdY-LoRiAn âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂ¦ÂÂ (@NerdRage42) March 2, 2020

Just washed my hands while singing the first verse of the national anthem to make sure I washed them for long enough as advised by the Health and Social Care Secretary. — Andrew Selous MP (@AndrewSelous) March 2, 2020

Alternate ~20-second songs to sing when you wash your hands:

- The Beatles, “Her Majesty”

- They Might Be Giants, “The Theme from Flood”

- "The Other Father Song" from Coraline

- “The Bad Horse Chorus” from Dr. Horrible

- Nerd Herder, “Doin’ Laundry”

- Lots of TV theme songs — Sarah Shay (@TheSarahShay) March 2, 2020

My choice of songs is ðÂÂÂÂ¶”Everybody was Kung flu fighting!doodle- doodle- Dee- da- doot!ðÂÂÂÂ¶Those germs were fast as lightning! Doodle-doodle-Dee-da-doot!ðÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂ¸ pic.twitter.com/kqEn2HSupJ — Ruthie Taylor (@ruthie_taylor57) March 2, 2020

What do you think of this trend?

