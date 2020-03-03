Search

Have you tried singing while washing hands? Do it to kill coronavirus germs, says NHS

Updated: Mar 03, 2020, 15:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The NHS advised on Twitter that washing hands for the time taken to sing 'Happy Birthday' song can kill Coronavirus germs

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

If you thought standing in front of the class on your birthday, while your classmates sang the 'Happy Birthday' song, was cringy, imagine how singing the song twice while washing your hands would feel? But the time taken to sing the song twice while washing hands with soap is enough to kill the virus, says the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) on Twitter.

Emphasising on the importance of washing hands amid a global pandemic scare, the National Health Service posted on their Twitter page saying that washing your hands is the best way to protect yourself from  Coronavirus germs. It also adds that you have to wash your hands for the amount of time it takes to sing 'Happy Birthday' twice.

While some liked the hand-washing tip with singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song, some tried it with singing other songs to kill the germs of the disease that has infected thousands of people worldwide. Making a social media trend, some also posted a list of songs one can sing and wash hands to!

What do you think of this trend?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK