Having kids would make my life more luxurious, says Lewis Hamilton

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, 33, has revealed that having kids is something that he is really looking forward to

Lewis Hamilton

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, 33, has revealed that having kids is something that he is really looking forward to. In a recent interview with telegraph.co.uk, when he was asked what was the single thing would make his existence more luxurious, he replied: "I think right now, in the time of life that I'm in, the next thing would be a family. Having kids really would make life more luxurious for me." And when it comes to Hamilton's dream holiday destination, it is Oahu, in the north of Hawaii. "I can surf and skydive on the same day," he said.

Lewis Hamilton is a British racing driver who races in Formula One for Mercedes AMG Petronas. A four-time Formula One World Champion, he is often considered the best driver of his generation and widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport. He won his first World Championship title with McLaren in 2008, then moved to Mercedes where he won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 before winning his fourth title in 2017. Statistically the most successful British driver in the history of the sport, Hamilton has more World Championship titles (4) and more race victories (68) than any other British driver in Formula One. He also holds records for the all-time most career points (2,866), the most wins at different circuits (26), the all-time most pole positions (78) and the most grand slams in a season

