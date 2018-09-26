Hazard has not yet reached his potential, says Gianfranco Zola

football

Zola returned to Chelsea as Sarri's assistant, 15 years after ending a glorious playing spell at Stamford Bridge, and says his fellow Italian has opened his eyes to a new world of football.

Gianfranco Zola believes Eden Hazard can fulfil his true potential at Chelsea under coach Maurizio Sarri. Zola returned to Chelsea as Sarri's assistant, 15 years after ending a glorious playing spell at Stamford Bridge, and says his fellow Italian has opened his eyes to a new world of football.

Hazard has been deployed in a more advanced position under Sarri, devoid of defensive responsibility, and has scored five goals in four EPL starts this season. Zola is convinced the Belgium playmaker can get better and better. "I don't think, in my opinion, he's reached his full potential," said Zola, speaking ahead of today's League Cup third-round tie at Liverpool.

"I believe he can use his skills in a better way. I think this year, the team, Maurizio in particular, will help him to reach his full potential." Experience will help Hazard, says Zola, who played in a similar role at Chelsea as the midfielder does now.

"The way we try to play will benefit him a lot. We try to play [for] a long time in the opposition half. The closer we keep him to the goal, the more balls we can get him to receive the around the box, the more effective he can be," Zola added.

