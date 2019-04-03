Hazel Keech reveals why she had to undergo nose surgery

bollywood

Bodyguard actress Hazel Keech had to undergo nose surgery as she couldn't breathe properly. It was her mother-in-law, who rushed her to the hospital. The actress finally underwent a nose surgery

Hazel Keech shared these pictures on her Instagram.

Hazel Keech, who essayed the character of Kareena Kapoor Khan's best friend in the film, Bodyguard, has undergone nose surgery. Hazel admitted to going under the knife and wrote a lengthy post on social media about it. She credits her mother-in-law - cricketer Yuvraj Singh's mother to convince her to get the surgery done.

Hazel Keech, married to cricketer Yuvraj Singh, was struggling to breathe and therefore resorted to internal nose surgery. Hazel took to her Instagram account and shared a happy photo with her mom-in-law and described how her breathing issue "annoyed" her mother-in-law that she rushed her to the hospital.

Here's what Hazel Keech posted on social media:

I've not posted In a while so I thought I would fill you in on whereI'vee been hiding (those of you who were wonderIng)... A month ago I had a surgery to fix my nose- for as long as I can remember I've struggled to breathe through my nose, although not a serious health issue, a chronic one that I just learnt to live with...

Lucky enough for me it annoyed my mother-in-law so much that she finally took me to a hospital, because of which we came to know just how much internal damage there was and understood the problem! So thanks to her I have a new nose (Internally) and for the first time In my life. I can now breath freely and easily. Due to the surgery, I've not been active or able to exercise yet, so I've put on some weight hence staying away from social media!

But f*** it, here I am, better than ever, breathing happily, all thanks to my mother in law who's receiving blessings from me every day because finally, finally, I CAN BREATHE!!!!

"It goes to show you, you never know what can lead to where the things we live with and consider "normal" and sometimes it takes annoying someone to have the best outcome!!!! Love you Shabo! Happy belated mothers day," concluded Hazel.

Apart from this, Hazel Keech has done a few South Indian films and a few Hindi films including Bodyguard. She was also seen in television's reality show, Bigg Boss 7.

