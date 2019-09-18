Hazel Keech says 'yes' to Ira Khan's Greek tragedy Medea

Hazel Keech has landed a leading part in Ira Khan's play based on the Greek tragedy, Medea. Aamir Khan's daughter shared the news on social media and wrote, "She said yes! It's amazing to get to work with you as a friend but, more importantly, as an actor. I can't wait to see what we make (sic)."

Keech is best remembered for her Bollywood outing in the Salman Khan-starrer Bodyguard (2011). Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife is back on the acting scene after a gap. She's happy that she is returning to her first love —­ theatre. Veteran actor Sarika is producing Ira's directorial debut. The makers also shared a video which gives the insight of the rest of the cast of Medea. Take a look at it right away!

Speaking about her new project, Hazel Keech said: "I auditioned for the part and was asked to play Medea. I had seen the play performed years ago while I was in my 20's and thought about playing the role but now I'm in my 30's and have faced a lot more and seen a lot more in life, I can now confidently say that I believe in my abilities to do justice to the role."

Sarika, who is also a part of this Greek tragedy, said in an interview with mid-day: "Ira called me and said she wanted me to act in her play. I didn't want to. So, instead, I offered to produce it. She is like my own baby, and if she wanted me to be part of this, I definitely would be. Also, I liked her approach and vision. I was confident about her directorial sensibilities."

"Theatre and films may appear similar, but in the case of the former, artistes interact with the audience directly. Both mediums pose different challenges. Just like cinema, theatre too has the power to transport one to another world. That's the magic of actors and creators," Sarika concluded.

