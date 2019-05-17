HBSE 10th Result 2019: BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Results to be declared at at bseh.org.in

results

The Board of School Education Haryana is set to declare the Haryana 10th Result 2019 today i.e May 17. The Haryana Board will declare the HBSE 10th Result 2019 available online on their official website bseh.org.in. Apart from the official website, the Haryana 10th Class Result 2019 will also be available on Jagran Josh. The HBSE Result will be published on the official website i.e. www.bseh.org.in and will also be accessible through the JagranJosh's HBSE Result page. Nearly 4 lakh students will be trying to check their Haryana 10th Result 2019 simultaneously which is why it is very likely that the official website might suffer from technical glitches or problems. To help overcome these, students can follow the simple steps listed below to check the Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2019. These steps are very simple and direct and will help students to check the BSEH Result 2019 online easily.

Steps to check HBSE 10th Result 2019

Visit the official website bseh.org .in or haryana10.jagranjosh.com

.in or Put your roll number, name or other details

Verify and Submit the Information

Your Haryana Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download softcopy PDF or take a printout for of Haryana Class 10 Result 2019 reference.

After checking the HBSE 10th Result 2019, students will have the option to download HBSE 10th Result. It must be noted that the online Haryana 10th Result 2019 is only to provide the early information to the students and is subject to change in case any discrepancy is found. The downloaded copy of the Haryana Board Class 10 result 2019 acts only as a provisional status of the result. Students will be required to collect their original mark sheets from their respective institutions. Admission to higher courses will be granted only on the basis of the original mark sheets issued by HBSE.

