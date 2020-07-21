HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board Class 12th Result to be declared today at bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board will declare the class 12th/intermediate results 2020 today. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results at bseh.org.in.

Steps to check the BSEH Class 12 results

Visit the official website: bseh.org.in

Click on the link 'Class 12 exam results'

Key in your credentials and click on submit

Take a print out of the results for future reference

Haryana Board class 12 examination had started on March 3 and ended on March 31. This year, the results will be declared on the basis of average marks of already appeared exams.

