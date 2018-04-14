HC asks MCA if it will seek extra water for T20

The MCA stadium at Gahunje in Pune will host the remaining six 'home' matches of T20 franchise Chennai after these were shifted following protests over the Cauvery water-sharing issue in the Tamil Nadu capital.



Representational Image

The High Court yesterday sought to know from the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) if it would seek additional water supply from the Pune civic body for ground and pitch maintenance for six T20 matches shifted to that city from Chennai.

The MCA stadium at Gahunje in Pune will host the remaining six 'home' matches of T20 franchise Chennai after these were shifted following protests over the Cauvery water-sharing issue in the Tamil Nadu capital. A division bench of justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla sought the MCA response while hearing a PIL.

