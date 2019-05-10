HC: Demolish illegal structures in Bhiwandi
Asks Thane collector to act against officers who failed to stop the constructions
The Bombay High Court has directed the collector of Thane district in Maharashtra to conduct a survey of illegal constructions in Bhiwandi tehsil and initiate action of demolition of such structures. A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar last week also directed the Thane collector to take action against the officers who failed to stop the construction of such unauthorised structures.
The order was passed on a public interest litigation filed by Bhiwandi resident Rahul Uttam Jogdand, who raised the issue of increasing number of illegal constructions coming up on agricultural land in the area. As per a report submitted by the secretary of Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, there are around 20,000 illegal constructions in 60 villages of Bhiwandi tehsil, located around 33 km from Mumbai. The bench directed the Thane collector to set up a team comprising officials from the tehsildar office to conduct a survey and submit a report to him.
"The collector would then proceed to pass orders as per law requiring not only demolition of the unauthorised structures but also action against errant officers who turned a blind eye to the constructions," the court said. The bench directed the collector to submit monthly reports to the Thane legal services authority's secretary and posted the matter for compliance after six months.
Top News Stories of The Day
- Mumbai: Engineer caught stealing laptops from girls' hostel in Dindoshi
- Mahim abduction case: 'Drunk Samaritan' says he gave child juice, chips
- Museum, lift vendor blame each other after freak mishap kills dentist
- Mumbai Crime: Man loses Rs 1 lakh on digital wallet platform
- Western Railway, IIT-B on track to avoid water-logging mess this year
- Mumbai: RPF has 'code band' plan in case of monsoon tragedies
- Chembur woman wins RTI battle against Mumbai cops
- CSMT bridge collapse: 709-page charge sheet only against auditor
- Future of silk town Mubarakpur in tatters
- Mumbai: 270 Government Law College students at risk of losing a year
- Open spaces can't be sacrificed for development
- Woman tries to throw slipper at Navjot Sidhu; Twitter has mixed reactions
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Adani Reality Customer Testimonials