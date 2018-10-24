HC directs MP exam board controller to appear before it for

national

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, earlier known as Vyapam, conducts various tests for admission to professional courses and streams

Representational Picture

The Madhya Pradesh High Court Tuesday directed the controller of the State Professional Examination Board and Chhindwara divisional forest officer to appear in person before it on November 26 for not complying with its 2017 order to appoint a woman as a forest guard. The HC was hearing a contempt petition filed by one Varsha Sahu stating that she was not appointed as a forest guard despite the previous order of the HC.

"A division bench of justices SK Seth and Subodh Abhyankar issued the directive after the respondents did not take any action for compliance of the court order despite sufficient time given to them," said the petitioner's counsel Parag Chaturvedi. In its order dated December 21, 2017, the HC had ordered that Varsha Sahu be appointed as a forest guard. Chaturvedi told the HC Tuesday that Sahu had scored more marks than the person who was appointed for the post.

"The petitioner belonged to the OBC category but she had written the recruitment examination under general category and there was only one post vacant for female category that was unreserved," he said. Sahu moved the HC claiming that its previous order was not implemented. The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, earlier known as Vyapam, conducts various tests for admission to professional courses and streams.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever